Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Observes World Diabetes Day with Health Talk on Awareness and Prevention

Bhubaneshwar – Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, in association with Lions Club, Walkers Club, and Senior Citizens Club, organized a special health talk today to mark World Diabetes Day. The event saw the participation of around 75 attendees and was aimed at raising awareness about diabetes, its prevention, and the role of a healthy lifestyle in managing the disease.

The session was delivered by expert endocrinologists and healthcare professionals:

• Dr. Ankita Tiwari, Consultant Diabetes & Endocrinology, who spoke on the theme of World Diabetes Day 2024, “Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,” addressing myths and facts about diabetes.

• Dr. Ritesh Agarwal, Consultant Diabetes & Endocrinology, led an interactive Q&A session, offering insights into the diagnosis and prevention of diabetes.

• Swati Mahapatra, Chief Dietician, provided valuable information on diet and food habits for people living with diabetes, emphasizing the importance of nutrition in managing the condition.

The purpose of the health talk, as highlighted by Dr. Saktimaya Mahapatra, Hospital Director of Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, is to raise awareness about diabetes as a lifestyle disease and emphasize the importance of regular monitoring and proactive management. “Diabetes is not just a medical condition, but a lifestyle disease that can be effectively managed with timely intervention and regular monitoring. We hope today’s session will empower individuals with the knowledge they need to make informed decisions about their health and well-being,” said Dr. Saktimaya Mahapatra.

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has been at the forefront of diabetes care and prevention for many years, offering expert services from skilled endocrinologists, diabetologists, and dieticians. The hospital offers comprehensive care for patients with diabetes and related conditions, including specialized treatment for diabetic foot and other associated health issues, through collaboration across multiple departments.

To further promote health and wellness in the community, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar regularly organizes awareness programs, health talks, and screening camps. These initiatives aim to educate the public on the importance of physical health, proper nutrition, and timely medical intervention.