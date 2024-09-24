Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Launches Hrudaya Arogya Rath Campaign to Promote Heart Health Across Odisha

Bhubaneshwar – Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has officially launched the Hrudaya Arogya Rath campaign, an initiative dedicated to raising awareness about heart health across Odisha. The campaign was inaugurated with a vibrant roadshow at 10:00 AM, led by Ms. Sulochana Das, Mayor of Bhubaneswar, who performed the flag-off ceremony.

Present at the event were a team of renowned cardiologists, including Dr. Jajati Keshri Padhi, Dr. Lingraj Nath, Dr. Mahesh Agarwal, Dr. Dibyaranjan Behera, Dr. Pradeep Kumar Dash, along with Cardio Surgeon Dr. Jitendra Nath Pattnaik and Dr. Biswajeet Mohapatra. They expressed their views on the positive impact the Hrudaya Arogya Rath will have on communities, emphasizing how it will help spread critical knowledge about heart health and preventive care.

Running from September 23 to September 29, the Hrudaya Arogya Rath campaign will cover the districts of Puri, Khorda, and Cuttack. This innovative van campaign aims to deliver the vital message of “Conquer Heart Health,” focusing on educating communities about heart health and the importance of preventive care.

Engagement activities are also part of the roadshow, encouraging public participation with exciting prizes for winners. This interactive element ensures participants not only learn about heart health but also engage in the process, making it both informative and enjoyable.

Dr. Saktimaya Mahapatra, Hospital Director of Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, stating, “We are thrilled to launch the Hrudaya Arogya Rath campaign, reflecting our commitment to improving heart health awareness in the region. By reaching out to communities in Puri, Khorda, and Cuttack, we aim to educate and inspire individuals to take proactive steps in managing their heart health. This campaign is an integral part of our efforts to create a healthier and more informed society.”

The roadshow kicked off from Bhubaneswar’s city centre, with the campaign van set to travel through various regions, engaging local residents and providing vital information on heart health. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about risk factors, preventive measures, and the significance of regular health check-ups.

The Hrudaya Arogya Rath campaign represents a significant initiative by Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, tackling the growing challenges related to heart health and promoting heart-healthy lifestyles. Through awareness, education, and engagement, the campaign empowers individuals to make informed choices for their cardiovascular well-being.

Manipal Ambulance Response Services (MARS) is available 24/7 for medical emergencies. The MARS Emergency Helpline at 0674-6666666 ensures that help is just a call away in situations like cardiac arrests, strokes, or accidents.

Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar’s Accident & Emergency Care Department is fully equipped with experienced doctors to handle emergency situations such as heart attacks, strokes, accidents, and other medical crises, ensuring round-the-clock care for critical conditions.