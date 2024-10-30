Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Hosts Inspiring Breast Cancer Awareness Talk for Asha Karmi Community

Bhubaneshwar – In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed throughout October, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar organized a highly impactful Health Talk specifically designed for the Asha Karmi community. The event welcomed the esteemed chief guest, Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra, Founder of Parichay Foundation. Held on October 30, 2024, the event successfully brought together around 100 participants eager to learn about prevention, early detection, and healthy lifestyle choices.

The program featured a panel of esteemed experts, including Dr. Shibani Devi, Consultant in Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Dr. Romila Tiwari, Associate Consultant in Medical Oncology; and Ms. Swati Mohapatra, Chief Dietician. Throughout the session, attendees engaged in discussions about breast cancer risks, the significance of regular screenings, and the role of nutrition in overall health. The conversation also emphasized the connection between reproductive health and cancer prevention. The interactive format encouraged questions and shared experiences, fostering a supportive atmosphere.

Medical oncologists, specializing in chemotherapy and targeted therapies tailored to individual needs, work closely with surgical oncologists who perform tumor removals and provide comprehensive care. This collaborative approach enhances the effectiveness of cancer treatment, ensuring that patients receive holistic support throughout their journey and reinforcing a commitment to their well-being.

Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Director of Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar, remarked, “Today’s session was not just about information but about building a community that understands and prioritizes women’s health. Empowering these women with knowledge can lead to early detection and better health outcomes.”

Dr. Rosalin Patasani Mishra highlighted the importance of such initiatives, stating, “Empowering the Asha Karmi community with vital health information is essential. This event has planted seeds of awareness that will grow into proactive health measures. Our women and children deserve this knowledge for a healthier future.”

Asha Karmis play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between the healthcare system and local communities. These trained local women act as health educators, promoters, and facilitators of essential health services at the village level, ensuring that crucial health information reaches those who need it most.

Participants left the session equipped with essential knowledge and resources, reinforcing the commitment of Manipal Hospital to promote women’s health and education.