Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar Elevates Gastroenterology Care with State-of-the-Art Endoscopy Systems

Bhubaneshwar – Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar has made a significant leap in gastroenterology care by acquiring the advanced OLYMPUS EVIS X1 endoscopy system and the EU-ME3 endoscopic ultrasound equipment. These cutting-edge technologies mark a new era in the early detection, precise staging, and minimally invasive treatment of gastrointestinal malignancies and other related conditions.

With these innovations, Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar is now equipped to identify early-stage gastrointestinal cancers with remarkable accuracy and perform local staging of gastrointestinal and pancreatobiliary cancers. The hospital has also introduced Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) for Achalasia cardia, a condition that causes difficulty in swallowing, and Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection (ESD) for early-stage esophageal, stomach, and colonic cancers.

Dr. Pratap Behera, Senior Consultant, Gastroenterologist, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “The introduction of the OLYMPUS EVIS X1 system is a game-changer in our approach to gastrointestinal diagnostics and treatment. These technologies allow us to detect malignancies at their earliest stages, which is crucial for effective treatment and improved patient outcomes.”

Dr. GyanRanjan Rout, Consultant, Gastroenterologist, added, The advanced EU-ME3 system has “The ability to sample tissue from difficult-to-access lesions and perform procedures like bile duct drainage and pus collection drainage due to pancreatic diseases with such precision is truly remarkable. These advancements greatly enhance our ability to offer comprehensive care to our patients.”

Dr. Saktimaya Mohapatra, Hospital Director, emphasized the importance of these technological advancements, saying, “Manipal Hospital Bhubaneswar is committed to providing the highest standard of care. The acquisition of these advanced endoscopy systems is a testament to our dedication to staying at the forefront of medical innovation, ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care.”

The OLYMPUS EVIS X1 endoscopy system and EU-ME3 endoscopic ultrasound equipment represent a significant step forward in the hospital’s mission to lead in the detection, staging, and endoscopic treatment of various gastrointestinal cancers. These state-of-the-art systems will not only enhance the hospital’s diagnostic capabilities but also ensure that patients receive timely and effective treatment with minimal invasiveness.