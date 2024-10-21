Manipal Academy of Higher Education: First university in India to host an IELTS Test Centre!

Manipal : Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) has achieved a remarkable milestone by becoming the first university in India to host an IELTS test centre. MAHE Manipal signed a Memorandum of Understanding with IDP Education India Private Limited, New Delhi towards this engagement. With the test centre now accessible on campus, students will have convenient access to course modules, along with additional benefits such as discounted memberships and trained faculty mentors for assistance. The Department of Humanities & Management, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT), Manipal will be hosting the Centre as a closed avenue exclusively for MAHE students. Registrations are now open for the first IELTS paper-based test going live on November 7, 2024.

The MoU was officially executed on 14 October 2024 in the presence of Dr Giridhar Kini, Registrar MAHE Manipal and Mr Kishan Kumar Yadav, Area Manager – IELTS Operations (South India), IDP Education India Pvt Ltd.

Dr Anil Rana, Director MIT Manipal, Dr Anup Naha, Director International Collaborations, Dr Yogesh Pai P, Head – Department of Humanities & Management at MIT Manipal and colleagues witnessed this exchange. Mr Abhishek Swamy, Assistant Territory Manager – Karnataka, IDP Education India Pvt. Ltd was present during the occasion.

“We are incredibly proud that MAHE has become the first university in India to host an IELTS Test Centre. This achievement reflects our commitment to enhancing global opportunities for our students and the community. Having a test center on campus will provide easier access to international education pathways and strengthen our efforts in promoting academic excellence and global exposure for our students”, said Dr. Giridhar Kini.

Achieving this significant milestone is yet another testament to MAHE’s commitment to fostering global education standards towards the holistic development of students and staff. This joint initiative between MAHE and IDP Education India Pvt Ltd will have a profound impact on both the university and the region, creating numerous pathways for students and professionals alike.