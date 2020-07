Puri: Manas Kumar Sahoo, the Internationally renowned Sand Artist pays tribute to the Ollywood Veteran actor Shri Bijay Mohanty on his demise through Sand Animation.

In his Sand Animation, Mr.Manas has portrayed the image of Shri Bijay Mohanty as the “Captain of Ollywood” who is remembered throughout Odisha for his acting. It took 2 hrs for Mr. Manas to picturise his tribute.

Related

comments