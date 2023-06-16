“Management strategies crucial to sustain StartUps; J&K being hailed as the torch bearer of Agri-tech start-up movement in India” – Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh



Addressing the Annual Convocation of Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu here today, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh said, management strategies are crucial to sustain StartUps and added that Jammu & Kashmir, being the birthplace of Aroma Mission (Lavender Cultivation), is being hailed as the torch bearer of Agri-tech StartUp movement in India and the value addition to India’s economy in the years to come will be done by the unexplored Himalayan resources in the North and unexplored ocean resources in the South.





Dr. Jitendra Singh said, this is the age of innovations, age of ideas. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government is providing every kind of technical as well as financial support for ideas and innovations to grow and sustain.







The Minister said, India is leading the Start-up Ecosystem in the world with more than one lakh start-ups & more than 100 unicorns today, what’s is desperately required is the change of government job mind-set and parents can play a pivotal role in it.



Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the greatest sustainability of Start-ups lies with the management scholars like the ones graduating today from IIM Jammu who can contribute to the Start-up revolution that is progressing in India.



Describing the National Education Policy is the cornerstone of education in India, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the students today are the beneficiaries of National Education Policy 2020 which ensures universal access at all levels of schooling and should have been done long before.







Dr. Jitendra Singh further said, the old education policy made educated unemployed youth in the country but NEP 2020 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make up for several anomalies of the past.



Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the era of working in silos is over and there is a need for greater integration among the institutions. The youth of 2023 will define India @2047 who are blessed both with the challenges and opportunities and who can contribute in making India @ 2047 leaving behind the best economies in the world.



