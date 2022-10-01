Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor, KN Tripathi file their nomination papers for Congress presidential polls

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Shashi Tharoor and KN Tripathi on Friday filed their nomination papers for the upcoming Congress presidential polls. Briefing media in New Delhi this afternoon, party’s Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry said that 14 forms were submitted by Mallikarjun Kharge, while Shashi Tharoor submitted five and KN Tripathi gave one form. These forms will be scrutinised tomorrow. Polls, if necessary, will be held on the 17th of October and counting will be done on the 19th of October.