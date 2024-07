Enhanced rainfall is affecting several parts of Odisha due to a depression over the Bay of Bengal, expected to move west-northwest and cross the coast south of Puri near Chilika Lake. The IMD has issued a ‘red warning’ for heavy to very heavy rainfall in Koraput, Malkangiri, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur. Heavy rains have disrupted life in Malkangiri, with significant water over the Kanguru bridge impacting local communication.