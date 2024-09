A Class 4 boy from Malkangiri district tested positive for diphtheria and was shifted to Koraput SLN Medical College for treatment. A medical team visited his school, collected samples from six students, and placed them under observation. Public health officials are conducting a house-to-house survey to check vaccination status. Diphtheria, a highly contagious disease, can cause severe complications and has claimed five lives in Odisha this June.