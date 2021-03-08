Malabar Gold & Diamonds forays into Odisha, to launch first store in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Malabar Gold & Diamonds, one of the largest gold and diamond retail chains in the country, is set to foray into Odisha by launching its first store in Bhubaneswar on 13th March 2021. Located at Rupali Square, Saheed Nagar, the store will be inaugurated by management team members of Malabar Gold & Diamonds in the presence of distinguished guests and customers. There will be preview of our new store from 10th March onwards, showcasing an all new collection of fine jewellery crafted in pure gold, diamonds, platinum and silver.

With an area of 6736 square feet, the elegantly-designedsprawling store will bring in world-class jewellery buying experience to the customers of Bhubaneswar. In addition, the jewellery store will offer the buyersunparalleled design diversity with quality assuranceand superior after-sales customer convenience.

The Bhubaneswar store will display a remarkable range of bridal jewellery, traditional jewellery, daily wear jewellery in gold, diamond and platinum along with hand-picked designs from the popular sub-brands of Malabar Gold and Diamondssuch as Mine for diamond jewellery, Era for uncut diamond jewellery, Divine for Indian heritage jewellery, Ethnix handcrafted jewellery collection, Precia precious gemstone jewellery, Zoul lifestyle jewellery and Starlet for kids jewellery. The store will offer jewellery for all family and personal and special occasions and daily use.

“We are delighted to expand our journey to the vibrant city of Bhubaneswar in Odisha which is known for its rich cultural heritage. The store will offer aunparalleled jewellery buying experience with design, quality and service excellence along with theMalabar promise of unrivaled quality and service assurance. The launch of the store is an integral part of our strategy to become the number one gold jewellery retail brand in the world in terms of both showroom count and sales,” said Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahammed.

Malabar Gold &Diamonds has recently launched ‘One India One Gold Rate’ scheme under which it offers gold jewellery at a uniform price across the country.

As a part of its commitment, Malabar Gold & Diamonds offers 10 promises to its customers.The commitments includetransparent price tag indicating the exact manufacturing cost, stone weight, net weight and stone charge of the jewellery, assured lifetime maintenance for the jewellery, 100 per cent value for gold when reselling old gold jewellery and zero deduction on exchange, 100 per cent BIS hallmarking certifying the purity of gold, IGI and GIA certified diamonds ensuring 28-point quality check of global standards, buyback guarantee, Karat analyzer to check quality,responsible sourcing and fair labour practices.

The MalabarGroup commits 5% of its profit to supporting socially responsible purposes both in India and abroad. Education, health, women empowerment, affordable housing and environmental protection are the thrust areas for the Group.