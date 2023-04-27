Making Steel with use of hydrogen energy is the future of Steel: Bimlendra Jha, MD, Jindal Steel & Power

Bhubaneswar: Making Steel with the use of hydrogen energy is the future of steel industry, said Mr Bimlendra Jha, Managing Director of Jindal Steel & Power while addressing the symposium on Future of Steel Making in India, organised by the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ltd on 25th April 2023.

Attending the programme as Chief Speaker he informed that with development of newer technology steel industries will soon shed their dependency on imported coal.

In his address Mr Jha highlighted the importance steel in in overall progress of the nation. “Steel industry has the capability of solving multiple problems of the society. It creates a new eco system and creates facilities to improve the quality of life People,” he added.

Appreciating the Odisha Governments progressive Industrial Policy, he said, “Odisha is the only state that gives capital incentive for usage of steel in Industry. The state will be able to produce the total amount of steel that India is producing now”. This will be greener and cleaner steel bringing prosperity for the state, he added.

Mentioning about the eco-friendly production of steel by Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), Mr Jha said that coal gasification – CGP route which was introduced by JSP a decade before, is now a sought after technology around the world. The CGP also produces various value-added by-products like gasification oil, tar, ammonia, phenol and naptha.

Mr Jha further mentioned that though steel is an energy intensive industry, now there are ways and means to induct energy efficiency and control emission with the application of new technologies. The emerging technologies have the potential to completely minimise emissions of carbon dioxide and turning the output to only Steel and Water. This will enable the country to attain net Zero by Steel Industries said Mr Jha.

Mr Arvind Pande, Former Chairman of SAIL attended the programme as Chief Guest. Mr Arun Rath, Former Union Secretary and Mr UN Behera, Former OERC Chairman also addressed the gathering. Dr Brahma Mishra presided in the programme, which was participated by more than 150 businessmen and senior professionals from Industries.