MakeMyTrip to power UDAN flights on AirSewa Portal

New Delhi : MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ: MMYT), India’s leading online travel company will partner with the Ministry of Civil Aviation to promote regional air connectivity through UDAN scheme as the government initiative completes 4 successful years of connecting major cities with regional hubs. As part of this, MakeMyTrip will now power UDAN flights on AirSewa portal to provide air connectivity to common man at affordable airfares to underserved destinations.

As part of this, India’s largest online travel company with over 50 million plus users will market UDAN flights on its platform to promote its visibility and product discovery, making the dream of flying a reality for millions of Indians. MakeMyTrip will also market UDAN flights offline through its large network of franchisee retail stores for offline booking. As on today, 62 unserved and underserved airports, including 5 heliports, with 389 routes have been added under UDAN scheme across the length and breadth of India.

Hon’ble Minister for Civil Aviation, Sh. Jyotiraditya M. Scindia said, “Promoting air connectivity to unserved and underserved regions not only provides impetus to the economy but also contributes to equitable and inclusive growth. As the RCS-UDAN scheme completes four successful years – our enabling policies, incentives and partnerships with leading travel players will only improve air connectivity for common man at affordable airfares on regional and remote routes.”

Founder & Executive Chairman of MakeMyTrip, Sh. Deep Kalra added, “UDAN is a first of its kind scheme globally and has immensely contributed to domestic aviation market growth. We are privileged to work closely with the Government to promote regional air connectivity through online and offline travel channels and contribute towards Indian Aviation’s transformation under dynamic and bold leadership of Hon’ble minister.

To create awareness for the last-mile regional connectivity flights under UDAN, MakeMyTrip has launched a high decibel creative campaign on its platform to give shape to our shared dream of making every day Indian fly, come true.