Make Your Home Festival Ready with Samsung Blue Fest 2.0 on Consumer Durables; Avail Attractive Offers, Cashbacks & More

New Delhi : Samsung, India’s largest consumer electronics brand, has brought back its exciting ‘Blue Fest’ offers on select models of premium televisions, refrigerators, dishwashers, microwave ovens and soundbars. Blue Fest 2.0 offers will be valid from July 15 to August 21, 2022 at Samsung’s official online store, Samsung Shop and all leading consumer electronics retail stores across the country.

During the offer period, consumers can avail exclusive deals and limited period offers on their favourite Samsung consumer durables. Consumers can get a free Samsung Galaxy S22 with Bespoke Family Hub™ refrigerator, up to 30% instant discount, up to 20% additional cashback, and easy EMIs with zero down payment, along with other exciting bundle deals.

“With festivities around the comer, consumers start planning to renovate and upgrade their homes to celebrate festivals in style with their loved ones. Our Blue Fest 2.0 offers across the range of consumer durable products are meant to enable our consumers to create personalised living spaces that reflect their individual styles while providing them with unmatched technology, enhanced convenience and energy efficiency,” said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.