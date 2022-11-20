Make in Odisha Conclave 2022 preparatory review by Suresh Mahapatra, Chief Secretary, Government of Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Today the Chief Secretary Shri Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, conducted on-site review of the preparations of Make in Odisha Conclave 2022, at the Janata Maidan. The review meeting was also attended by Shri N B Dhal, Principal Secretary-Energy, Shri Hemant Sharma, Principal Secretary- Industries, Shri Soumendra Priyadarshi, Commissioner of Police-Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Commissionerate, Shri Sudarshan Chakravarty, Collector-Khurda, Shri Pratik Singh, DCP and representatives from various agencies, like BDA, BMC, TPCODL, Health, Fire, PWD, WATCO & IDCO.

The Chief Secretary took stock of the various parameters and issued orders for expediting the various works and emphasized on timely completion, considering strict compliance to fire and various safety norms. The next review is slated to be held on 27th of November 2022 at Janata Maidan.