Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 : ‘Odisha is highly aggressive with respect to tourism development & investor facilitation, says Wonderla Holidays Ltd. MD, Arun Chittilappily

Bhubaneswar : Editor Outlook Traveller India Anindita Ghosh moderates the panel discussion on Unlocking Odisha’s Nature & Wildlife Tourism Potential at Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 with Industry leaders from ACCOR Group, Wonderla Holidays, http://Booking.com, Atmosphere Hotels & Swosti Group of Hotels.

Wonderla Holidays Ltd. MD, Arun Chittilappily, said, ” ‘Odisha is highly aggressive with respect to tourism development & investor facilitation. It took just 60 days for the dept. to allot us land for development”.