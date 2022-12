Bhubaneswar : Science & Technology Department, Govt of Odisha has entered into MoU with key partners— ABLE, GNEP, Sapigen Biologix, Huwel Life Sciences, and CorpGINI, to foster the growth of Biotechnology ecosystem in Odisha.

: The Government of Odisha is committed to build a strong innovation ecosystem in the state ,” said Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister of S&T, Odisha