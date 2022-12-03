Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 : Minister of Tourism Aswini K Patra releases Odisha Tourism Policy 2022, Roadmap for Development of Tourism Sector in Odisha-2030

Bhubaneswar : On the sidelines of Make In Odisha Conclave 2022 , Minister of Tourism Aswini K Patra released the Odisha Tourism Policy 2022, Roadmap for Development of Tourism Sector in Odisha-2030 & Roadmap for Development of Ecotourism Sector in Odisha-2030.

“It gives me immense pleasure to announce that we received Investment Intent of more than INR 7800 Cr from 85+ investors. I am sure the tourism fraternity participating today will enable many business opportunities for the development of Odisha’s Tourism sector,” said Minister of Tourism Aswini K Patra.