NationalOdishaOdisha Breaking News

Make In Odisha Conclave 2022: Eco Retreat Odisha is at 7 exotic & bio-diverse locations in its 4th edition this year, says  Tourism Director Sachin Jadhav

By Odisha Diary bureau

Bhubaneswar : On the third day of Make In Odisha Conclave with tourism being one of the newer focus areas for Odisha, catch industry leaders share insights on ‘Augmentation of accommodation and tourism infrastructure’ and ‘Unlocking Odisha’s Nature and Wildlife Tourism Potential’ .

Tourism Director Sachin Jadhav said, ” “The growth drivers of Tourism in Odisha will be 1. Diverse tourism experiences 2. Proactive policy facilitation 3. Sustained promotion campaign.”

“Eco Retreat Odisha is at 7 exotic & bio-diverse locations in its 4th edition this year. It is an environmentally sustainable model incorporating best practices in material utilization & holistic waste management,” he added.

OTDC Chairman Dr Lenin Mohanty said , ” The recently released Tourism Policy is the best thing that could have happened. Odisha is one of the only places that is tuned to the needs of the people in sustainable mode.”

“Odisha is the soul of Incredible India. Odisha’s sweets are sweet, nature is sweeter and people are the sweetest. We are here today to take our tourism forward with your support.” said Surendra Kumar, Principal Secy., Dept of Tourism.

Ashwini Kumar Patra, Minister, Literature & Culture, Excise & Tourism said, ” Our flagship product, the Eco Retreat, is in its 4th edition, and is operational from 6 districts in Odisha. The state will also focus on promoting itself as health and wellness tourism spot.”
“We can sell Odisha as a ‘green tourism spot’. The state government needs to think of an identity for Odisha, with which it can be promoted as a brand globally.”  said Rohit Chopra, Director India & South Asia, ACCOR Group at the event.

FICCI National Tourism ,Chairman, Jitendra.K.Mohanty said, “Goa is known for its beaches and churches, Rajasthan for its deserts and palaces, and Madhya Pradesh for its wildlife. In Odisha you have all of India. That is our strength.” 

“As people are moving from villages & semi urban areas to cities, I would urge for better & smoother infrastructure development. The beaches are stunning and Odisha has great potential to compete with other countries.” said Arun K Chittilappilly, Managing Director, Wonderla Holidays.
Country Manager Booking.com Santosh Kumar said,  “I would love to promote ‘Eco Retreat Odisha’ on our platform. It’s a great initiative by the state. Most tourists are choosing Eco tourism and sustainability today.”
“We would like to tell the Odisha Gov’t that we want to invest here in water tourism. We also need sustainable travelling and responsible travelers to collaborate and contribute to the state’s tourism industry,” said  Jahnabi Phookan Ex-President, FICCI FLO 2020-21.
“As we’re developing eco tourism, it’s important to go through a well-planned procedure where we can generate ideas for Odisha together. It’s important to first efficiently utilize what the state already has to offer before introducing new things.” – Renzino Lepcha, Ex-Gen Secy.
“Odisha can work really well around Marine Tourism. All we need to do is, take a step back & learn from why Marine tourism didn’t work in India. A marine center set up near the eastern coast of India will have great potential to grow.” said Samit Garg, Co-Founder, EEMA India.
Odisha Diary bureau
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.