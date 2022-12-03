Make In Odisha Conclave 2022: Eco Retreat Odisha is at 7 exotic & bio-diverse locations in its 4th edition this year, says  Tourism Director Sachin Jadhav

Bhubaneswar : On the third day of Make In Odisha Conclave with tourism being one of the newer focus areas for Odisha, catch industry leaders share insights on ‘Augmentation of accommodation and tourism infrastructure’ and ‘Unlocking Odisha’s Nature and Wildlife Tourism Potential’ .

Tourism Director Sachin Jadhav said, ” “The growth drivers of Tourism in Odisha will be 1. Diverse tourism experiences 2. Proactive policy facilitation 3. Sustained promotion campaign.”

“Eco Retreat Odisha is at 7 exotic & bio-diverse locations in its 4th edition this year. It is an environmentally sustainable model incorporating best practices in material utilization & holistic waste management,” he added.

OTDC Chairman Dr Lenin Mohanty said , ” The recently released Tourism Policy is the best thing that could have happened. Odisha is one of the only places that is tuned to the needs of the people in sustainable mode.”

“Odisha is the soul of Incredible India. Odisha’s sweets are sweet, nature is sweeter and people are the sweetest. We are here today to take our tourism forward with your support.” said Surendra Kumar, Principal Secy., Dept of Tourism.

Ashwini Kumar Patra, Minister, Literature & Culture, Excise & Tourism said, ” Our flagship product, the Eco Retreat, is in its 4th edition, and is operational from 6 districts in Odisha. The state will also focus on promoting itself as health and wellness tourism spot.”