Make in Odisha Conclave: 11,600 registrations received by the Govt to participate in the Conclave, says Minister of Industries Pratap Keshari Dev

Bhubaneswar : Pratap Keshari Dev, Minister of Industries, Govt of Odisha, addressed the media on the eve of Make In Odisha Conclave, 2022 to apprise them of the various developments on the Conclave.

Dev informed that, over 11,600 registrations were received by the Govt to participate in the Conclave. The organizers have successfully managed to line up 124 speakers and schedule 38 events spanning all the Conclave days.

Principal Secretary of I & PR Dept Sri Sanjay Ku Singh sought the cooperation of all media houses and requested the media persons to give wide coverage to this mega event. Industry Secretary Sri Hemant Ku Sharma was also present in the Press Meet.