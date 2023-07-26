Make In Odisha campaign goes to Silicon Valley to transform Odisha into a thriving hub for semiconductor innovation

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Govt delegation held a meeting at Stanford University and interacted with the distinguished professor and founder of Rambus Inc, Dr. Mark Horowitz. The delegation briefed him on Odisha’s O-Chip programme under which infra, design, and training support will be provided to companies and start-ups.

Odisha Govt delegation, during its visit to Silicon Valley, USA met Mr. George Jacob, President and CEO of BayEcotarium, the largest watershed conservation organisation in San Francisco. The agenda of the meeting was focused on augmenting nature conservation efforts in Odisha and adoption of best global practices.

Odisha Govt delegation, currently on its official visit to the Silicon Valley had a series of discussions with high-ranking officials of multiple organisations. The delegation visited the manufacturing site of SanminaCorp, one of the largest global independent manufacturers of Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) and a leading electronics services provider.

The delegation met Mr. Jure Sola, Co-founder, Chairman, and CEO; Dr. Sundar M Kamath, SVP and CTO; Mr. Michael Sparacino, SVP; and Mr. Bill Pappani, VP. The delegation gave a detailed presentation on Odisha’s conducive industrial ecosystem to the Sanmina team and briefed on various incentives that Odisha offers under different policies.