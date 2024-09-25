‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians: Prime Minister Modi

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has hailed the completion of 10 Years Of Make In India initiative. Shri Modi underlined that ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to transform the nation into a manufacturing and innovation powerhouse. He reiterated the government’s commitment to encouraging ‘Make in India’ through all possible ways.

The Prime Minister posted on X:

“Today, we mark 10 Years Of Make In India. I compliment all those who are tirelessly working to make this movement a success over the last decade. ‘Make in India’ illustrates the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians to make our nation a powerhouse of manufacturing and innovation. It’s noteworthy how exports have risen in various sectors, capacities have been built, and thus, the economy has been strengthened.

The Government of India is committed to encouraging ‘Make in India’ through all possible ways. India’s strides in reforms will also continue. Together, we will build an Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat!“