Make every possible arrangement for convenience of People in Quarantine Centers : Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur: Chief Minister Mr. Bhupesh Baghel has directed the officials to ensure that none of the people living in quarantine centers of the state face any inconvenience. Proper arrangements of accommodation, food, drinking water, health checkup, entertainments and all the necessary facilities should be made available. Chief Minister Mr. Baghel has directed the Principal Secretary of Panchayat and Rural Development Department to do regular monitoring of these arrangements at quarantine centers. It is noteworthy that as many as 19 thousand 374 quarantine centers have been built for prevention of corona pandemic in the state. Nearly 2 lakh 23 thousand 150 people are currently living in these quarantine centers.

Chief Minister Mr. Baghel said that nodal officers should be appointed for each of the quarantine centers and special attention should be paid towards the facilities to be provided to the people living in these centers. Compliance to all the precautionary measures including wearing masks and physical distancing should be ensured. Chief Minister said that regular cleaning, boundary walls, drinking water facility, spraying of bleaching powder should be ensured and sufficient water supply for bathing and handwashing should be made available for people. Officials were directed to take extra care of pregnant women, children and senior citizens in quarantine centers. Timely checkup and vaccination of pregnant women and children should be ensured. Besides, health checkup of senior citizens should also be ensured and they should be provided medicines required. Medical team of Health Department should be appointed in quarantine centers with essential medicines. In case any symptoms of corona infection are noticed in any person, senior officials should be immediately informed.

