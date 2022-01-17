Make Effective Arrangements of Home Isolation for the Corona Infected – MP Chief Minister Shri Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that administrative officers, doctors, public representatives and vigilant citizens should keep an eye on all the works related to home isolation system. Regular communication should also be done with patients taking treatment by staying in Covid Care Centre and home isolation at homes. Along with the treatment to these patients, the work of giving necessary guidance should also be done by the doctors. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan was interacting virtually with the corona infected living in home isolation from Mantralaya today. MP Shri Ramakant Bhargava was also virtually present.

Dialogue boosts morale: Chief Minister

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that it is necessary to discuss with the corona infected citizens who are taking rest due to the home isolation system in the state. Boost their morale by talking to them. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan today held discussions with Shri Pankaj Arora, Shri Ravi Dumra, Sushri Pratiksha Sharma, Shri Jagrao Bhade, Shri Mukesh and Shri Suresh Murat and boosted their morale. Free medical kits are being provided to isolated persons. Instructions have been given for such arrangements in the entire state. The Chief Minister wished everyone a speedy and full recovery. The Chief Minister also urged all citizens to follow Covid friendly behaviour.

Anulom-Vilom is useful in staying fit and increasing immunity

Explaining the importance of Yoga, Pranayama, Anulom-Vilom, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan explained the methods of Anulom, Vilom and Pranayama through demonstration. The Chief Minister said that do not be worried, get the benefit of treatment. Guidance by the physician is available over the phone. In case of any problem, you can also contact the doctor and the authorities. The Chief Minister also advised the isolate citizens to read good literature and be positive to make better use of time. The Chief Minister urged other members of the families with positive cases to stay in separate rooms or go to the Covid Care Centre if there is lack of space and get isolated and get health benefits by avoiding infection. He obtained information about the care of home isolated patients from Health Commissioner Dr. Sudam Khade and the concerned collector.