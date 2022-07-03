Make an all-out effort to check plastic menace : CM Shivraj Chouhan

New Delhi : Chief Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan has appealed to the people of state to pledge use of eco-friendly bags on International Plastic Bag Free Day and make every possible contribution to the noble cause of preventing plastic pollution. Chief Minister Shri Chouhan has tweeted and said that “Say ‘no’ to plastic bags forever and take a pledge to use eco-friendly bags for a better and happy future. This effort of yours will prove to be useful and revolutionary in making the Earth more clean, beautiful and fertile.”

Chief Minister Shri Chouhan said that we all know that single use plastic has been banned in India from July 1. This is yet another important step towards the path of Swachh Bharat (clean India).