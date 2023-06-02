Major train mishap involving Coromandel Express near Bahanaga Station in Balasore, Odisha

Balasore: Coromandel Express meets with an accident near Bahanaga Station in Balasore; several bogies reportedly derailed. Coromandel Express derails after hitting goods train near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district, several feared dead. Rescue operations on. Some passengers are trapped in the overturned coaches of the superfast train.

An Express Train met with an accident near Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district. Teams have left for the spot for search and rescue operation. Collector, Balasore has also been directed to reach the spot to make all necessary arrangements and intimate the SRC if any additional help is required from the state level: Special Relief Commissioner Office