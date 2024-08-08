Major political parties in Nepal have finally agreed on the transitional justice bill

Kathmandu: Eighteen years after the Comprehensive Peace Agreement, major political parties have finally agreed on the transitional justice bill. Once passed in this parliamentary session, commissions will be formed to transform our painful past into peace.

The task force formed to reach a consensus on the transitional justice (TJ) bill has submitted its report to the top leaders of parties at Singh Durbar today. The task force submitted the report to Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli, Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba, and CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal.

The task force reached an agreement on the disputed issues of the TJ bill a week ago.

Last Thursday, the discussion among the three leaders of the three parties, the Chairman of the Law, Justice and Human Rights Committee, and the Minister for Law, Justice, and Parliamentary Affairs concluded with an agreement on the disputed issues.

The parties agreed after the long-disputed issue of defining the killings during the conflict was settled.

The parties have agreed to consider killings carried out intentionally or arbitrarily as serious violations of human rights.

In cases of human rights violations, the consent of the victim is mandatory. There was a dispute about what to do if the victim did not consent. It has been agreed to provide compensation to the families of the security personnel who were killed or injured during the conflict.