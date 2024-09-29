Bhubaneswar: Major IPS reshuffle in Odisha, 27 officers get new appointment; Twin City police gets new commissioner .While IPS Suresh Dev Datta Singh posted as Commissioner of Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Commissionerate Police, IPS Pinak Mishra, who is presently posted as Puri SP, transferred and posted as DCP, Bhubaneswar and Bhubaneswar DCP Prateek Singh has been transferred and posted as Rural SP, Cuttack.

As per the notification, A.K. Ray, IPS (RR 19988(, at present Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack is transferred and posted as D.G of Prisons and Correctional Services.

S.M Narvane, IPS (RR 1989), at present OSD Home Department, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Director, Printing, Stationary and Publication, Odisha, Cuttack.

Vinaytosh Mishra IPS (RR 1993) at present Director SCRB, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as ADG, CID-CB.

R.P Koche, IPS (RR 1993) at present Addl. D.G of Police SAP, Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Director, Intelligence, Odisha, Bhubaneswar.

Sanjeeb Panda, IPS (RR 1994) at present Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as ADG, Training and Director, BPSPA.

Radha Kishan Sharma, IPS (RR 1995) at present ADDl.D.G of Police (Hdqrs), Odisha, Cuttack is transferred and posted as Special Secretary, Home Department.

Suresh Dev Datta Singh, IPS (RR 1998) at present Addl.D.G of Police (Operation), Odisha, Bhubaneswar is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar-Cuttack, Bhubaneswar.