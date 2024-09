Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Mr. Mohan Charan Majhi addressed everyone on the second day of the joint conference of District Magistrates and Security Officers organized at Lok Seva Bhawan.

Maintaining law and order in the state, protecting people’s wealth and controlling crime are the highest priorities of the government. On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that both the Central and State Governments are committed to provide all possible cooperation to further strengthen law enforcement.