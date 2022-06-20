Main programme of International Yoga Day will now be held at CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan residence

New Delhi :The main programme of the 8th International Yoga Day will now be held in the pandal located at the CM residence. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will perform yoga with the selected students at 6 am. Other students will practice yoga in their respective schools. In addition to the students of schools and colleges, cadets of NCC, yoga practitioners associated with yoga organisations of Bhartiya Yoga Sangathan like Patanjali Yoga Sansthan, Isha Yoga Foundation, Art of Living, Bihar School of Yoga, Brahmakumari etc. will participate in the yoga programme.

This decision has been taken in view of the heavy rains in the capital Bhopal and the possibility of rain in the night as per the weather forecast. It is noteworthy that earlier this programme was to be held at Lal Parade Ground. Live telecast of the programme at Chief Minister’s residence will be done on Doordarshan and regional channels including YouTube, Facebook etc.

In the programme, Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will also tell the students about the importance of yoga and its positive results in life. On this occasion, the message regarding Yoga of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will also be broadcast.

The message of Chief Minister Shri Chouhan will be broadcast from 6:30 am to 6:40 am and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s message from 6:40 to 7 am. Normal yoga practice will take place from 7 am in the presence of trained yoga instructors.