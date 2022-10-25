Main accused Jagdish Patel in the village Devran incident of Damoh district arrested

New Delhi : The main accused Jagdish Patel has been arrested by the district and police administration soon after receiving the news of the death of three people of the same family due to firing on Tuesday morning in village Devran of Damoh Dehat police station of Damoh district. The incident is being closely investigated. Search is on for other accused.

As soon as the news of the incident was received, a team of officers including Commissioner Sagar Shri Mukesh Shukla, IG Shri Anurag, Collector Shri S Krishna Chaitanya, Superintendent of Police Shri DR Teniwar reached the spot and the cause of the incident was investigated. Police force has been deployed in the village for security.

It was told that Ghamandi Ahirwar of village Devran – 60 years old, his wife – 58 years old, Manak Lal Ahirwar – 30 years have died due to bullet injuries. Another person Mahesh Ahirwar has been admitted to the district hospital in an injured condition.

Commissioner Shri Mukesh Kumar Shukla told that he has met women members of the victim’s family. Prompt action is being taken by the police and administration. Action is being taken to provide necessary assistance and compensation amount. The funeral money of Rs 15 thousand has been provided immediately by the Gram Panchayat to the kin of the deceased.

IG Shri Anurag told that the senior officers immediately reached the village after getting information about the incident. The incident is being investigated with sensitivity. The main accused Jagdish is in our custody. Efforts are on to nab the other accused as soon as possible.

Collector Shri S Krishna Chaitanya informed that financial assistance will be given to the victim’s family as per the provision. Superintendent of Police Shri DR Teniwar told that in the morning Jagdish Patel family opened fire on the family of Ghamandi Ahirwar over the dispute between the families of Ghamandi Ahirwar and Jagdish Patel, in which three people died. Action is being taken after registering a case under the Atrocity Act. Police teams have also been sent to different places to trace the remaining accused.