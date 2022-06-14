Maiden Service of Bharat Gaurav Train commences from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi

New Delhi :The first service of the theme-based Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi started its journey on 14-06-2022 in the presence of Shri Gautam Srinivas, DRM, Salem Division, Shri R Senthil Kumar, Chief Commercial Manager/Passenger Services, Southern Railway, Shri Hari Krishnan, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Salem Division, various Senior officials of the South Star Rail Project, Officials of Southern Railway and Salem Division. With this, Southern Railway becomes the first zone in Indian Railways to get the first Registered service provider under the ‘Bharat Gaurav” Scheme and commence the operations of the maiden service from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi. 1100 passengers boarded the maiden roundtrip service from Coimbatore to Shirdi on 14-06-2022. Coimbatore North – Sainagar Shirdi – Coimbatore North Bharat Gaurav Trains The Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore North to Sainagar Shirdi will commence at 18:00 hours on 14th June 2022 (Tuesday) and reach Sainagar Shirdi at 07:25 hours on 16th June 2022 (Thursday) with stoppages at Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, Yelahanka, Dharmavaram, Mantralayam Road and Wadi. During the onward journey from Coimbatore, this Bharat Gaurav Train has stoppage at Mantralayam Road station for 5 hours to facilitate darshan at Mantralayam temple In the return direction, the Bharat Gaurav Train from Sainagar Shirdi to Coimbatore North will commence at 07:25 hours on 17th June 2022 (Friday) and reach Coimbatore North at 12:00 hours on 18th June 2022 (Saturday) with stoppages at Wadi, Dharmavaram, Yelahanka, Salem, Erode and Tiruppur.

Composition : First AC Coach -1, 2-tier AC coaches – 3, 3-tier AC coaches-8, Sleeper Class coaches-5 , Pantry car-1 and Luggage-cum-Brake Vans-2. (Total – 20 coaches)

Detailed arrival/departure Timings/stoppages of Coimbatore North – Sainagar Shirdi – Coimbatore North Bharat Gaurav Trains is given below:

Days Coimbatore North -Sainagar Shirdi Bharat Gaurav Train A/D Stations A/D Sainagar Shirdi– Coimbatore North Bharat Gaurav Train Days 14.06.2022 Tuesday (Day 1) 18:00 D Coimbatore North A 12:00 18.06.2022 Saturday (Day 5) 19.00/19.10 A/D Tiruppur A/D 10.25/10.30 20.00/20.10 A/D Erode A/D 08.30/08.40 21.15/21.25 A/D Salem A/D 07.30/07.35 15.06.2022 Wednesday (Day 2) 02.05/02.15 A/D Yelahanka A/D 02.10/02.20 06.20/06.25 A/D Dharmavaram A/D 23.10/23.15 17.06.2022 Friday (Day 4) 11.00/16.00 A/D Mantralayam Road A/D — 19.15/19.45 A/D Wadi A/D 16.30/16.35 16.06.2022 Thursday (Day 3) 07.25 A Sainagar Shirdi D 07.25

Registered Service Provider

South Star Rail is the registered service provider that operates this Bharat Gaurav Train from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back. This Coimbatore based company is registered company and it is part of the conglomerate group – Future Gaming & Hotel Services Pvt. Limited. The service provider has paid Rs.1 Crore as security deposit to Southern Railway for the rake with a composition of 20 coaches. Besides, the company has paid Rs.27.79 lakh for annual right to Use charges and Quarterly fixed haulage charges of Rs.76.77 lakh. In addition, Variable haulage charges of Rs. 38.22 lakhs also has been collected towards the current round trip. All these charges are excluding GST.

From operation of this Bharat Gaurav train, Southern Railway would get a total fixed revenue of Rs. 3.34 crores per annum, i.e., an annual Right to use charges of Rs. 27.79 lakhs (exl GST) and Rs. 3.07 Crores towards Fixed haulage charges p.a. In addition variable haulage charge of Rs. 38.22 lakhs (excl GST) for the 5 day trip from Coimbatore to Sainagar, Shirdi and back will accrue to Southern Railway. Similar variable charges will be collected for every trip depending upon the itinerary.

The registered service provider has refurbished the interiors of the coaches and all the coaches will be manned with round the clock cleaning staff and whole team of service professionals to offer passengers a wholesome experience. Public address system has been provided in all coaches for regular communication, playing of devotional songs and mantras. In addition to option of offering the option of exclusive transportation services, the registered service provider also offers a package fare which includes transportation from Coimbatore to Shirdi and back, VIP darshan, bus arrangement, air-conditioned accommodation, facilitation by tour guide, etc.

Other features of the train service are:

There will be a Doctor on board to attend any emergency

There are Private securities engaged along with the Railway Police Force to protect us from any kind of harm

There will be on board electricians and AC Mechanic and Fire and Safety Officers

The train is maintained by branded housekeeping service providers who will clean the utility areas on frequent intervals and the caterers are experienced and rich in holding the traditional vegetarian menus.

The coaches are fitted with high bass sounding speakers and an on-rail Radio Jockey to keep the passengers entertained during the journey. There will be devotional songs, spiritual stories and live interviews to keep the journey pleasant

Completely Toxic-free and Smoke-free

Bharat Gaurav Trains

Indian Railways had launched the operation of theme-based Bharat Gaurav train in the month of November 2021. The objective of this theme is to showcase India’s rich cultural heritage and magnificent historical places to the people of India and the world, through Bharat Gaurav Trains. This scheme also aims to leverage the core strengths of the professionals of the tourism sector to run theme-based trains to tap the vast tourist potential of India.

At present, IRCTC is already running several tourist circuit trains in Railways. With introduction of this policy, all tourist circuit trains w.e.f 01-04-2022 shall be operated as per the guidelines issued under this policy. This Bharat Gaurav scheme will now help in roping in of more tour operators with professional experience and will give boost to tourism sector in the country.