Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,825 Units in India during June 2022

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for June 2022.

Domestic sales in June 2022 were at 39,825 units, as against 46,875 units during June 2021.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during June 2022 were at 41,848 units, as against 48,222 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 2,023 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 39,825 tractors in the domestic market during June 2022. With good prices for the rabi output, the cash flow with farmers is good. Government’s approval on increase in MSP for all kKharif crops and forecast of a normal monsoon is very positive for a bumper kharif crop. Though kharif sowing is lagging in the first fortnight of the season than last year due to deficient rainfall in key kharif states, further advancement of sSouthwest monsoons across the country brings in positive sentiments and is likely to boost the tractor demands in the coming months. In the exports market, we have sold 2,023 tractors, with a growth of 50% over last year.” .

Farm Equipment Sector Summary – June 2022 June Cumulative June F23 F22 %Change F23 F22 %Change Domestic 39825 46875 -15% 113383 95848 18% Exports 2023 1347 50% 5126 4081 26% Total 41848 48222 -13% 118509 99929 19%

*Exports include CKD

About Mahindra

Founded in 1945, the Mahindra Group is one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies with 260,000 employees in over 100 countries. It enjoys a leadership position in farm equipment, utility vehicles, information technology and financial services in India and is the world’s largest tractor company by volume. It has a strong presence in renewable energy, agriculture, logistics, hospitality and real estate.

The Mahindra Group has a clear focus on leading ESG globally, enabling rural prosperity and enhancing urban living, with a goal to drive positive change in the lives of communities and stakeholders to enable them to Rise