Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector Sells 39,405 units in India during April 2022 registering a growth of 51%

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, today announced its tractor sales numbers for April 2022.

Domestic sales in April 2022 were at 39,405 units, as against 26,130 units during April 2021.

Total tractor sales (Domestic + Exports) during April 2022 was at 40,939 units, as against 27,523 units for the same period last year.

Exports for the month stood at 1,534 units.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President – Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 39,405 tractors in the domestic market during April 2022, at a growth of 51% over last year. Our business witnessed strong growth with demand drivers staying on course. Rabi harvesting has progressed well across markets. Amidst the ongoing global situation and high exports of wheat from India, demand for the Indian wheat crop has been very high and this has led to farmers getting higher prices in the open market for their produce than MSP. Furthermore, oilseeds are fetching a higher market price in the domestic market. Both IMD and Skymet have forecasted a normal monsoon for this year, and this bodes very well for the upcoming Kharif season and will support continued growth for the tractor industry. In the exports market, we have sold 1,534 tractors, at a growth of 10% over last year.”

Farm Equipment Sector Summary – April 2022 April F23 F22 %Change Domestic 39,405 26,130 51% Exports 1,534 1,393 10% Total 40,939 27,523 49%

*Exports include CKD

