Mahindra’s All-New Thar Crosses 15,000 Bookings

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that its legendary SUV, the All-New Thar has now crossed 15,000 bookings, since its launch on October 2, 2020.

Today 57% of all buyers of the All-New Thar are first time car buyers and a significantly large share of all bookings are for the Automatic variants.

Commenting on the booking milestone, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are delighted with this overwhelming response received for the All-New Thar, having crossed 15,000 bookings as on date. What is particularly interesting is that there is an acceptance of the All-New Thar amongst a larger base of lifestyle seekers, beyond the traditional lovers of this iconic brand. Given this overwhelming response, we are substantially ramping up our capacity”.

As one of the most anticipated launches in the industry, the All-New Thar has garnered a lot of interest from buyers and auto experts alike. Since its launch on October 2, 2020, the All-New Thar has received over 65,000 enquiries and more than 8 lakh website visitors.

