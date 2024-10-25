Mahindra Truck and Bus strengthens its presence in West Bengal with a new State-of-the-Art dealership in Kolkata

Pune, Oct 24, 2024: After a strong year-on-year growth of over 46% in business volume in F’24, Mahindra’s Truck and Bus Division (MTBD) today inaugurated a state-of-the-art dealership in Kolkata for the state of West Bengal which adds 14 service bays that can service more than 28 vehicles per day while also providing driver lodging, 24-hour breakdown assistance, and AdBlue availability.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vinod Sahay, President and chief purchase officer – AFS, President – Aerospace and Defence Sector, President – MTBD & CE, Member of the Group Executive Board, said, “We take pride in MTBD’s strong presence in the Indian CV market, securing the No. 3 position in various sectors. The addition of new dealerships and the BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO, JAYO ILCV range of trucks & CRUZIO Range of buses, equipped with Best-in-Class Mileage Guarantee and Double Service Guarantee, are key factors to elevate partners, customers, and the entire ecosystem, further strengthening market position. Our one-of-its-kind technological prowess which helped us introduce the new Mileage Guarantee “Get More Mileage or Give The Truck Back” for BS6 OBD II range of trucks, promises unmatched value by increasing profitability for transporters. I strongly believe that the state-of-art 3S facility coupled with strong dealer partners will set high standards in our service towards our valued customer.”

Mr. Jalaj Gupta, Business Head – MTBD & CE, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Our vehicles’ superior technological prowess has resulted in higher fluid efficiency”. Our vehicles is equipped with the most advance telematics solution – iMAXX, which give complete control over the transport business with real time monitoring of fuel, drivers behavior, and vehicle health parameter. The new mileage guarantee, embodied by the motto “Zyada Mileage Nahin toh Truck wapas” will provide unmatched value to our customers.”

Mahindra BLAZO X, FURIO, OPTIMO and JAYO are the only CV truck range in India that gives double service guarantees including best in class fuel efficiency. MTBD has also guaranteed uptime on its Breakdown service by getting the truck back on road in 48 hours, else the Company will pay the customer Rs. 1000/- per day. Additionally, guaranteed turnaround of vehicle in 36 hours at the dealer workshop or company will pay 3000/- per day. Continuous product innovation and customer centricity is at the core of MTBD which has made these guarantees possible.

Mahindra Truck and Bus, in partnership with Ramkrishna Mission Institute, runs a Regional Training Center in Belur Math that has trained over 1,100 technicians in the last 6 years. Additionally, a Fast Response Center in Kolkata, operating for 12 years, ensures timely spare parts supply across an 8,000 sq.ft facility.