Mahindra rolls out BS6 variants of Alfa, its popular 3-wheeler brand

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced the launch of the BS 6 variant of Alfa, its flagship 3-wheeler brand. Today, the Alfa brand is known to be the most fuel efficient in its category and offers a range of passenger & cargo variants with 4 offerings catering to varied customer segments.

The reliable and powerful Alfa has gone over significant makeover in its BS6 avatar and offers 37% higher displacement, 16% higher power and 12% higher torque over its BS4 version. With 9.4 hp power and 23.5 Nm torque, Alfa offers improved pickup and better pulling power on slopes.

Its best-in-class mileage of 28.9 km/l*in passenger and 29.4 km/l* in load variant ensures higher savings compared to other brands in the category. This helps the customer earn more by completing trips faster. Further the long wheelbase and high ground clearance, strong sheet metal body reflect the core Mahindra DNA of being rugged and strong and offer smooth drive on rough roads with ease.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. “We are happy to launch our flagship 3-wheeler Alfa in BS6 variant with best in class fuel efficiency, higher power, torque & driveability, which provide better operating economics and comfort to the end users.”

Mr. Nakra further added, “There has been some delay in launching our BS6 range of 3 wheelers, given the supply chain disruptions due to Covid-19. With all of that behind us and the onset of festive season, we see good demand in both load and passenger segments and we are gearing up our production accordingly to meet this demand. With these launches we are confident to regain our spot amongst the top 3 players in the 3-wheeler segment.”

With its completely new powertrain and water-cooled engine the Alfa has undergone significant testing both on and off field, clocking over 4 lakh kms.

Mahindra also aims to enrich the lives of its 3-wheeler customers through Uday Program which offers benefits such as accidental death insurance cover of Rs. 10 lacs, child education scholarship & referral benefits on service etc.

