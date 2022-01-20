Mahindra & Mahindra to accelerate Cloud Transformation with SAP

New Delhi : Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. partners with SAP to spearhead its digital transformation journey. SAP will enable Mahindra & Mahindra to successfully modernise their technology landscape and enhance their overall operations by migrating SAP to a secure managed cloud environment whilst moving to a microservices enabled open stack architecture enabled by using SAP Business Technology Platform.

“Agility and business innovation is a priority in the changing industry dynamics and customer expectations,” says Mohit Kapoor, Group Chief Technology Officer – Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We believe that cloud is the change agent in digital transformation of the company by bringing in higher levels of intelligence and automation. SAP on cloud adopts Business Transformation as a Service approach that aligns with our ambitious digital roadmap of reimagining customer journeys by transforming the core and using Data/AI for driving customer and employee experience.”

Mahindra & Mahindra becomes a leader amongst Indian conglomerates to move their entire SAP workload to a secure managed cloud environment to ensure a higher application-level SLA and reduce technical debt by transferring existing customisations to the cloud. Moving to the cloud will result in a shortened time to market, faster bottom-line development, more business function productivity, and a decreased risk of non-compliance.

“Extending our support to our long-time customer, Mahindra & Mahindra is timely, as cloud migration is a growing trend in the rapidly changing business landscape,” says Manish Prasad, Vice President – Metal, Mining, Miscellaneous and Automotive Industry SAP India. “SAP’s industry centricity and processes will further drive substantial revolution for Mahindra & Mahindra’s cloud journey.”