Mahindra Logistics makes progress towards its Carbon Neutrality goal

Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India’s largest Integrated Logistics service providers, announced that Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi) has validated its target to reduce carbon emissions and the company remains on course to meet its long-term sustainability goals. This achievement of Carbon Reduction Targets has been set in line with the level of reduction needed to limit global warming to 1.5°C, as per the Paris Agreement. This is an important milestone towards the company’s ambitious aim of being carbon neutral by 2040. Mahindra Logistics is incidentally the few companies in the logistics sector to get this validation from SBTi and is working towards achieving its sustainable goal by 2040.

MLL had signed an agreement with SBTi last year and has managed to accomplish the set standards targeted in the first year. By joining the initiative in 2021, MLL signalled its intention to align its targets to the most ambitious aim of the Paris Agreement: To limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C above preindustrial levels and reach net-zero by 2050 for the best chance of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change.

Commenting on the same, Rampraveen Swaminathan, MD and CEO, Mahindra Logistics said, “Mahindra Logistics is deeply committed to sustainability, in line with our RISE philosophy. Joining SBTi is part of our focus on creating a transparent journey towards carbon neutrality, which can be aligned with clear programmes and initiatives. This milestone is a validation of our commitment and plan to become a carbon neutral by 2040.”

Mahindra Logistics has undertaken several sustainable initiatives, focused on carbon neutrality, circularity and resource conservation. As part of the same, a robust electric ecosystem is developed for its supply chain and enterprise mobility businesses. The company has also been driving adoption of CNG based cargo and mobility vehicles across partner fleets. Additionally, MLL is investing in circularity, energy efficiency and renewable energy and is establishing new facilities which comply with IGBC/LDEED certification standards and aims to have over 1 MW of solar power in its warehouses by the end of FY2022-23.