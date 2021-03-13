Mahindra Logistics Ltd.’s Board appoints Dr Anish Shah as Chairman

Mumbai: Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL), a leading provider of logistics and people transport services, today announced the appointment of Dr Anish Shah as the Chairman of the Board, effective April 2, 2021. Dr Shah will join the Board of Directors of the Company on the same date. He is the Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Limited. He is designated to take over as the Managing Director and CEO of M&M Limited from April 2, 2021.

V S Parthasarathy (President – Mobility Services Sector and Member of the Mahindra Group Executive Board) has decided to leave the Mahindra Group to pursue personal interests. He desires to consult, mentor, build and scale businesses, and take up initiatives in business, education and society in the next phase of his career. Parthasarathy will resign from the Board of Mahindra Logistics Limited (MLL) with effect from April 2, 2021.

Dr Shah will take over as Chairman of the MLL Board with effect from April 2, 2021, given the importance of logistics and mobility services which are key growth areas for the Mahindra Group.

Commenting on the change, Darius Pandole, Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board said, “We would like to thank Mr Parthasarathy for his contributions as the Chairman of the Board and welcome Dr Anish Shah as the incoming Chairman. MLL is well poised to continue its growth strategy under the leadership of Rampraveen Swaminathan and the management team. We are confident that this will be further accelerated under Anish’s Chairmanship on the Board”.