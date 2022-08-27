Mahindra Logistics establishes a strong presence in the grocery vertical

New Delhi : The company announced the launch of its latest fulfilment centre, its eleventh in the country and third in the city of Hyderabad. The new fulfilment centre will specifically enable quick commerce in the grocery segment with technology at its backbone in driving efficiency.

Mumbai. August 26, 2022: Mahindra Logistics Ltd. (MLL), one of India’s largest 3PL solutions providers, which forayed into end-to-end services for its B2C grocery business last year, has been able to establish a very strong presence in the country. The company today announced the launch of its latest fulfilment centre, its eleventh in the country and third in the city of Hyderabad. The new fulfilment centre will specifically enable quick commerce in the grocery segment with technology at its backbone in driving efficiency.

Within a short period, MLL has established its operational capability across India with its end-to-end services of fulfilment centres, milk-run transportation, micro-fulfilment centres (dark stores) and last mile delivery. The network which the company built for this segment is the best in class and is equipped to fulfil large volumes. These fulfilment centres are spread across 5 cities (Bangalore, Vizag, Vijayawada, Hyderabad, and Kolkata) and are currently serving more than 6 lakh units and 15000+ stores per day.

Commenting on this expansion, Mr. Rampraveen Swaminathan, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Logistics, said, “With changing consumer demand patterns, we are expanding our network to continually enhance our reach. Essential service is a rapidly growing category, and we are looking at bringing our facilities to cities where these services are not accessible. We believe in delivering a consistent customer experience in the B2C space through customized, technology-driven solutions. These operations also synergise last mile operations through “Whizzard”, our last-mile logistics brand we acquired in April this year.

MLL, through these B2C fulfilment centres is creating employment for 1500+ people. MLL has been steadfast in its efforts to be more inclusive. The company has actively employed differently abled persons and employees from the LGBTQ+ community, at its warehouses across the country. Similarly, MLL is bridging the gender diversity gap by hiring more women from various backgrounds and experiences.