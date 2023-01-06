Mahindra Lifespaces recognized with a Double ‘A’ leadership score in CDP’s Climate Change and Water Security rankings

New Delhi : Furthering its commitment to sustainable, climate-responsive design and green construction, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Limited, the real estate arm of Mahindra Group, today announced that it has secured a double ‘A’ leadership ranking in corporate transparency and performance on climate change and water security by CDP, a global non-profit that runs the world’s environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states and regions. CDP encourages companies and governments to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions, and switch to more sustainable materials and operations. Mahindra Lifespaces® is the only Indian company to secure a place on CDP’s annual ‘A’ list and has been awarded the ‘Leadership’ status.

The year 2022 marks the ninth year for Mahindra Lifespaces® disclosing its sustainability performance through CDP.

Speaking about the achievement Arvind Subramanian, Managing Director & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, said, “The recognition is a testament to our commitment, efforts, and transparency in sustainable development. Over the years, our initiatives towards integrating technology and research into developing sustainable habitats have enabled us to go above and beyond in this journey. We leverage innovation and thoughtful design to craft quality of life and business growth, and this recognition from CDP further strengthens our resolve. As we work to realise our mission to be a net-zero company, this recognition only reaffirms our belief and motivates us to drive actionable change.”

Mahindra Lifespaces has paved a unique path as a real estate developer with a 100% green-certified portfolio since 2014. The Company also has established a new benchmark in the field of sustainable development with the launch of India’s first Net Zero Energy residential project in Bengaluru. Another major milestone in Mahindra Lifespaces’ journey is its commitment to build only Net Zero buildings from 2030 onwards

In line with Mahindra Lifespaces’ commitment to craft environment-friendly developments, all buildings, cities and industrial clusters incorporate climate-responsive design, green architecture, and environment-friendly building materials sourced from a sustainable supply chain. Mahindra Lifespaces is one of the first real estate companies in India to have committed to the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Mahindra-TERI Center of Excellence (CoE), a first-of-its-kind joint research initiative between Mahindra Lifespaces® and TERI, focusing on resource-efficient buildings, materials and technologies tailored to Indian climates and conditions, is working on developing science-based solutions for India’s construction industry as part of Phase-2 of research efforts at the CoE.

Mahindra Lifespaces® in collaboration with World Resources Institute (WRI), EcoCollab and Alliance for an Energy-Efficient Economy (AEEE) is a founding signatory of a Decarbonization Business Charter, which will enable the building and construction sector transition to low-carbon efficiently.

About Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.

Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd. (‘Mahindra Lifespaces’) brings the Mahindra Group’s philosophy of ‘Rise’ to India’s real estate and infrastructure industry through thriving residential communities and enabling business ecosystems. The Company’s development footprint spans 32.14 million sq. ft. of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development / management at its integrated developments / industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespaces’ development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the ‘Mahindra Happinest®’ brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the ‘Mahindra World City’ and ‘Origins by Mahindra’ brands respectively. The Company leverages innovation, thoughtful design, and a deep commitment to sustainability to craft quality life and business growth.

The first real estate company in India to have committed to the global Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), all Mahindra Lifespaces’ projects are certified environment friendly. With a 100% Green portfolio since 2014, the Company is working towards carbon neutrality by 2040 and actively supports research on green buildings tailored to climatic conditions in India. Mahindra Lifespaces® is the recipient of over 80 awards for its projects and ESG initiatives.