Mahindra Launches New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range Starting at INR 7.85 Lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the makers of Bolero Pik-Up – the No.1 pickup brand in India – today launched its All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range. Starting at a price of Rs. 7.85 Lakh (ex-showroom) the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range has been engineered to offer powerful features and performance delivering an unprecedented value proposition to customers and operators.



Lighter, more compact and versatile, the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range sets new benchmarks for payload capacity, fuel efficiency, safety and the overall driving experience. It also incorporates smart engineering to deliver much greater value than ever before.



The new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range can be booked at a minimum down payment of INR 24,999, with Mahindra also offering attractive financing schemes for a seamless purchase and ownership experience.



The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range promises to be a game changer with an all-new platform, while carrying over the core values and strengths that are synonymous with the Bolero DNA – robustness, toughness, reliability, low maintenance cost and high resale value. It also maintains the minimalist and timeless design language of Bolero that dominates urban roads and highways across the country.



Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M, said, “As a company deeply committed to the ‘Make in India’ initiative, we take immense pride in pioneering and developing products that are not only customer centric but also reflect our commitment to contribute towards India’s economic growth. At Mahindra, we constantly strive to enrich the lives of our customers by providing them with versatile vehicles that enable growth and prosperity. The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers. It stands out as the worthy choice for anyone looking for a truly MaXXimum experience. With this product range we are glad to showcase Mahindra’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled value to customers and establishing new standards of excellence within the pick-up segment.”



R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M, said, “The development of the highly versatile new platform that underpins the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is the outcome of over three years of innovative work by a dedicated team of engineers at Mahindra Research Valley. The breakthrough aspect is the ability to offer two series of products of differing cargo lengths and payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, thereby maximizing efficiency and productivity, while also offering the choice of diesel and CNG. We have significantly upgraded the m2Di engine for this application, by increasing torque and power to cater to payloads of up to 2t, while also offering impressive fuel efficiency. At the same time, we have integrated car-like iMAXX connectivity technology, which is a first in segment. All these winning features combine to make the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range deliver increased productivity and earning potential while enhancing the driving experience for our customers.”



Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched. Its range of vehicles, designed and built in India for India, is uniquely suited to the country’s logistics needs making it the backbone of the country’s last-mile logistics network.



The All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range comes in two series – HD series (HD 2.0L, 1.7L and 1.7, 1.3) and City series (City 1.3, 1.4, 1.5 and City CNG) – and is designed to provide customers higher operational and earning capability as well as a seamless and delightful on-road experience. Additionally, the new range offers higher payload capacity, better mileage and performance, improved comfort and safety, and a highly reliable and efficient transport solution.

Pricing details (ex-showroom) below:

CITY Range HD Range CITY 1.3 LX CBC Rs 7.85 Lakh HD 1.7 LX CBC RS 9.26 Lakh CITY 1.3 LX Rs 7.95 lakh HD 1.7 LX Rs 9.53 Lakh CITY 1.4 LX CBC Rs 8.22 Lakh HD 1.7L LX Rs 9.83 Lakh CITY 1.4 LX Rs 8.34 Lakh HD 2.0L LX CBC Rs 9.99 Lakh CITY 1.5 LX CBC Rs 8.22 Lakh HD 2.0L LX Rs 10.33 Lakh CITY 1.5 LX Rs 8.34 Lakh CITY CNG Rs 8.25 Lakh

VXi variant is priced Rs 25000 to Rs 30000 higher than LX variant

Gold colour is Rs 5000 higher than White colour

Annexure – About the All-New Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range:

MaXX Performance

The disruptive range of Bolero MaXX Pik-Up has varying power and torque nodes of 52.2kW/200Nm and 59.7kW/220Nm and is powered by Mahindra’s advanced m2Di engine with diesel and CNG options. The new range comes with multiple payload capacities ranging from 1.3t to 2t, cargo bed length up to 3050 mm ensuring greater loadability for transporting goods.

MaXX Technology

The entire Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range is equipped with iMAXX connected solution that allows customers and fleet owners to conveniently monitor their vehicles using the iMAXX app on their phones. The app is available in six languages – English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam – making it easier for users to operate pan-India. With over 50 features, including vehicle tracking, route planning, expense management, geo-fencing and health monitoring, iMAXX offers key insights to improve fleet management and much more.

MaXX Comfort

The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range includes a plethora of features that ensure superior comfort and functionality. The CMVR certified D+2 seating and height-adjustable driver seats ensure superior comfort for long journeys. The exteriors and interiors of the cabin have also been completely redesigned making it suitable for both city and highway application. The vehicle is also designed to offer easy entry and exit to cabin enhancing the overall comfort.

MaXX Safety

Turn safe lights and wider wheel tracks have been added for improved on-road visibility, stability and handling leading to better safety. The single-piece BSO (body side outer) helps with improved strength and rigidity. Higher loading capability is provided by the stress-peened suspension and shorter rear overhangs, HSLA (high strength low alloy) parts have been used to improve durability of vehicle. With all these features combined, the Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range provides greater payload capability and cargo utilization, making it an excellent choice for those looking for a dependable and efficient pick-up vehicle.

Class leading features of the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up range: • All-new m2DI engine for superior certified mileage & performance • CMVR certified D+2 seating • Height-adjustable driver seats for comfort • OEM fitted connected vehicle solutions – iMaXX connected solution for fleet management • Higher payload capability 2 ton with cargo bed up to 3050 mm long for better loadability • All-new cabin exteriors and interiors • Turn safe lights for better on-road visibility • 20,000 km service interval • Wider wheel track • Wider Cargo for higher Cargo Utilization

Key Variant Highlights

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 2.0L • Equipped to overcome rugged terrain such as rural and hilly areas • First-in-segment cargo bed length of 3050 mm and payload of 2 tonne makes it a segment leader due to its loading capability • The new 2-tonne proposition caters to applications and usage in the entry-level LCV segment • Robust chassis and strong body • Best-in segment 7R16 tyre ensures stability and withstands wear and tear during loading • Suitable for demanding applications such as construction, agriculture and fisheries, making it ideal for heavy-duty deliveries

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up HD 1.7L, 1.7 and 1.3 • This is an upgraded version of the Big Bolero Pik-Up • Designed for intercity applications such as transporting fruits and vegetables, and other heavy loads • Impressive payload option of 1.7 & 1.3 tonne and cargo length options of 3050mm and 2765mm • Class leading 7R15 tyre

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 1.5 & 1.4 • Designed for intra-city use and ideal for fleet owners and commercial vehicle buyers who require a smaller, more fuel-efficient pickup truck • With its impressive payload option of 1.5 & 1.4 tonne, cargo length of 2640 mm and fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l, this vehicle is perfect for delivering goods in crowded cities • Torque of 200Nm and bigger tyre make it easy to carry any load with ease

Bolero MaXX Pik-Up City 1.3 • Designed for intra-city use and ideal for fleet owners and commercial vehicle buyers who require a smaller, more fuel-efficient pickup truck • With its impressive payload of 1.3 tonne, cargo length of 2500 mm and fuel efficiency of 17.2 km/l, this vehicle is perfect for delivering goods in crowded cities • Torque of 200Nm and bigger tyre make it easy to carry any load with ease