Mahindra launches NEMO Driver App for its 3-wheeler EVs

Mumbai : Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited, part of the Mahindra Group, has launched the NEMO Driver Application for individual drivers. The NEMO Driver App is based on Mahindra’s renowned connected mobility infrastructure, developed in-house. It addresses key issues such as range anxiety, helps the customer to plan charging cycles and thereon increase their operational efficiency. It is interactive and gives live key statistics about the Mahindra electric 3-wheelers (Treo auto, Treo Zor and Zor Grand) including driving and charging insights.

The NEMO Driver App was designed after extensive feedback from customers. The company developed the app with the goal of making electric mobility more connected, convenient, and hassle-free. Customers can download the app for free in easy steps through the Play Store on their Android phones. An iOS rollout is also planned for a later date.

Speaking on this announcement, Suman Mishra, CEO of Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited said “I am elated to present the ideal solution that allows our driver friends to control their Mahindra last mile mobility EVs at their fingertips. This NEMO Driver App will enhance the driving pattern of EV adopters with real-time data and increase their profitability with accurate insights while conveying the message of eco-friendliness and sustainability.”

With more than 11 major features, the NEMO Driver App is poised to aid the modern era of electric mobility, with the goal of delivering an advanced spectrum of connected mobility experiences. The NEMO Driver App is a cloud-based platform that allows for the development of a new generation of shared and connected services to improve urban electric mobility.

NEMO Driver App Highlights

• Instant Login- Get easy access to the app through the registered mobile number

• Track Savings- Keep track of the immense savings from your EV vis-à-vis fossil-fuelled 3-wheelers.

• Immobiliser- Remotely immobilise your EV from the app in case of theft.

• Easy Navigation- Navigate the fastest route thereby enabling more trips and thus increased savings.

• Vehicle Status Update- Get complete vehicle status information like State of Charge (SoC), Distance to Empty (DTE), Time to Charge (TTC), etc.

• Find My Vehicle- Trace and find your vehicle and navigate to its accurate location.

• Attention Alerts- Reduce the risk of breakdown by receiving vehicle health alerts for timely action.

• Roadside Assistance (RSA)- Contact 24×7 roadside assistance and drive worry-free.

• Service Reminder Alert- Get timely service reminders to ensure your vehicle is in the best operating condition.

• Service Booking- Schedule vehicle service through the app.

• Customer Care- Quick access to the customer care centre for faster query resolution.

• Reference Guide- With reference guide feature, learn more about your vehicle.