Mahindra Launches It’s All New Global SUV The XUV700 starting from ₹ 11.99 Lakh

Packing an unmissable presence, tough yet sophisticated experience, spirited performance, world class safety and sci-fi technology, the disruptive XUV700 is set to redefine the benchmarks.

With several first and best in class features, its owners are set to experience a rush like never before!

Announced prices for four variants in the 5 -seater manual transmission category: (prices are ex-showroom) MX Gasoline – ₹99 Lakh MX Diesel – ₹49 Lakh AdrenoX AX3 Gasoline – ₹99 Lakh AdrenoX AX5 Gasoline – ₹99 Lakh

Pricing for the rest of the variants will be announced soon.

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., today took the wraps off the all-new XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’), marking a brand-new era for the company. Fittingly launched just hours ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day, the XUV700 represents India’s rise as a confident, bold, global powerhouse that is set to take a leadership role on the world stage. The XUV700 comes with unmissable crafted looks, pleasing interiors and exceptional ride comfort. Bookings will begin before the festive season. The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-Seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

Speaking about Mahindra SUV focus and the unveil of XUV700, Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd. said, “It is sheer passion that drives our people to create advanced, adventure-ready vehicles, with an unmissable presence. We are ready to lead the core SUV segment with nine new exciting SUVs planned for launch by 2026. And our most ambitious addition, the XUV700, is throbbing and pulsating with technology, power and intelligence to let people explore the impossible.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd, said, “Every once in a while, an automobile comes to change the future course of its manufacturer and in the process, it transforms the segment itself. The XUV700 marks the beginning of a whole new Mahindra and a new era and for the SUV segment in India. We have raised the bar on best-in-class features, technology and design. Our customers are in for a longstanding treat with the innovative new XUV700.”

Variants and Top features

There is an XUV700 for everyone who seeks a rush with the widest range of offerings you will find in the segment.

MX Series AdrenoX | AX3 AdrenoX | AX5 AdrenoX | AX7 • 20.32 cm (8“) Infotainment • 17.78 cm (7“) Cluster • Android Auto • Smart Door handles • LED Taillamp • Steering mounted Switches • Power Adjust ORVM with Turn Indicator • Day Night IRVM • R17 Steel Wheels Offered over MX • Dual HD 26.03 cm (10.25“) Infotainment and 26.03 cm (10.25“) Digital Cluster • Amazon Alexa Built-In • Wireless Android Auto and Apple Car Play • AdrenoX Connect with 60+ Connected features • 6 Speakers and Sound Staging • LED DRL and Front fog Lamps • R17 Steel Wheels with covers Offered over AX3 • Skyroof • R17 Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels • Curtain Airbags • LED Clear-view Headlamps • Sequential turn indicators • Cornering lamps Offered over AX5 • Advanced Driver Assistance System • Driver Drowsiness Alert • Smart Clean Zone • Dual Zone Climate Control • R18 Diamond Cut Alloy • Leatherette Seat • Leather Steering & Gear lever • 6-Way Power seat with Memory • Side Airbags

Know select variants better:

MX- https://youtu.be/PHRNhfSoi-0

AX3- https://youtu.be/zbEDAd1AedQ

AX5- https://youtu.be/OCbqTR12tYQ

Note: Optional packs will be announced at a later date and will include features like Immersive 3D Sound by Sony, electrically-deployed Smart Door Handles, 360 Surround View, Blind View Monitoring, Electronic Park Brake and Wireless Charging.

Pricing details (ex-showroom) below for select variants. For the rest of the variants the prices will be announced soon.

MX Series

MX Gasoline ₹ 11.99 Lakh MX Diesel ₹ 12.49 Lakh

Above prices are for 5 -seater manual transmission

AdrenoX

AX3 Gasoline ₹ 13.99 Lakh AX5 Gasoline ₹ 14.99 Lakh

Above prices are for 5 -seater manual transmission

