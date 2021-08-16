Mahindra Launches It’s All New Global SUV The XUV700 starting from ₹ 11.99 Lakh

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., today took the wraps off the all-new XUV700 (pronounced as XUV, 7 double ‘Oh’), marking a brand-new era for the company. Fittingly launched just hours ahead of the country’s 75th Independence Day, the XUV700 represents India’s rise as a confident, bold, global powerhouse that is set to take a leadership role on the world stage. The XUV700 comes with unmissable crafted looks, pleasing interiors and exceptional ride comfort. Bookings will begin before the festive season. The XUV700 will come in variants that include diesel and gasoline, manual and automatic options and with 5 and 7-Seater capacity. It will also be available in an optional All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) spec.

Speaking about Mahindra SUV focus and the unveil of XUV700, Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd. said, “It is sheer passion that drives our people to create advanced, adventure-ready vehicles, with an unmissable presence. We are ready to lead the core SUV segment with nine new exciting SUVs planned for launch by 2026. And our most ambitious addition, the XUV700, is throbbing and pulsating with technology, power and intelligence to let people explore the impossible.”

Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd, said, “Every once in a while, an automobile comes to change the future course of its manufacturer and in the process, it transforms the segment itself. The XUV700 marks the beginning of a whole new Mahindra and a new era and for the SUV segment in India. We have raised the bar on best-in-class features, technology and design. Our customers are in for a longstanding treat with the innovative new XUV700.”

Variants and Top features

There is an XUV700 for everyone who seeks a rush with the widest range of offerings you will find in the segment.