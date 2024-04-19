Mahindra launches Bolero Neo+, starting at ₹ 11.39 Lakh

Mumbai, April 19, 2024: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today unveiled the Bolero Neo+ 9-seater, offered in two variants—the P4 and the premium P10. This SUV is tailored for customers desiring a stylish, spacious, and tough SUV that comfortably accommodates up to 9 passengers including the driver.

The Bolero Neo+ 9-seater builds on the dependable, powerful, and go-anywhere character of the Bolero, combined with the stylish bold design, premium interiors, and technology of the Neo. The SUV offers customers a unique proposition catering to large families, institutional customers, tour and travel operators, and contractors who lease vehicles to companies.

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The Bolero brand has become a hallmark of robustness and trustworthiness for our customers over the years, consistently delivering performance that exceeds expectations. With the launch of the Bolero Neo+, we are offering a promise of durability, advanced features, and superior comfort that enriches the driving experience for every family and fleet owner alike.”

Powerful with Go-anywhere Capability:

The Bolero Neo+ is powered by the robust 2.2 litre mHawk diesel engine, equipped with Micro-Hybrid Technology for excellent fuel efficiency and performance. Its body-on-frame construction and high-strength steel body shell are designed for ultimate durability and safety. The SUV comes with advanced safety features including ABS with EBD, dual airbags, ISOFIX child seats, engine immobilizer, and automatic door locks, ensuring a safe and comfortable journey for all passengers.

Stylish Bold Design

The Bolero Neo+ boasts signature Bolero elements such as X-shaped bumpers, a front grille adorned with chrome inserts, and an X-shaped spare wheel cover, all complemented by side body cladding. Its authentic SUV design and imposing stance are further enhanced by stylish headlamps, fog lamps, and a commanding hood. Featuring 40.64 cm alloy wheels and muscular side and rear footsteps, the Bolero Neo+ exudes confidence and rugged elegance, ensuring it stands out on any road.

Refined Interiors and Enhanced Comfort

The Bolero Neo+ offers unmatched comfort with premium Italian interiors and a 22.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system that includes Bluetooth, USB, and Aux connectivity. Additional conveniences are provided by an anti-glare IRVM, electrically adjustable ORVMs, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The vehicle is also equipped with front and rear power windows, armrests, and generous boot space, ensuring both comfort and practicality. Its versatile seating configuration, consisting of 9 seats arranged in a 2-3-4 pattern, maximizes both passenger and cargo space, catering to a variety of travel needs.

Variants and Pricing:

The Bolero Neo+ is introduced in two new variants, the P4 and P10, catering to different preferences. The P4 serves as the entry-level option, while the P10 embodies a more premium trim. Both prioritize ample space for passengers and luggage, accommodating up to nine passengers including the driver with hassle-free entry and exit from the rear for third row passengers.

Competitively priced starting at ₹ 11.39 (Ex-Showroom), it caters to personal and commercial needs, emphasizing Mahindra’s commitment to offering affordable, dependable solutions nationwide.

The ex-showroom prices for the Bolero Neo+ are: