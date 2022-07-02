Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. announces its results for Q4 FY22 & FY22

New Delhi :Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd., (‘Company’), India’s leading leisure hospitality provider, reported its standalone and consolidated financials for the fourth quarter ending 31st March 2022 and financial year 2021-22.

Operational Highlights –

Member additions for the quarter at 4,058, resulting in a total of 12,764 members during the year. Our cumulative member base stands at ~2.66 lakhs.

resulting in a total of Our cumulative member base stands at ~2.66 lakhs. High resort occupancies at 77% in the fourth quarter, close to pre-pandemic levels and healthy occupancy of 74% for the full year.

in the fourth quarter, close to pre-pandemic levels and healthy occupancy of 74% for the full year. Achieved a milestone of 4,500+ rooms with a gross addition of 385 rooms during the year, taking our total inventory count to 4,568 rooms.

with a gross addition of 385 rooms during the year, taking our total inventory count to 4,568 rooms. Our resort count reaches a total of 84 resorts Resorts were added at domestic destinations such as Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Dindi (Andhra Pradesh), Leh, Pushkar (Rajasthan), Daman, Shillong, and international destinations such as Pattaya, Bentota (Sri Lanka) and Bali. Expanded inventory at our existing properties in Assonora (Goa), Tungi (Lonavala), Ashtamudi (Kerala), and Kensville (Gujarat). MHRIL won the bid for Janjehli resort (Himachal Pradesh) under Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode.

Share of member acquisitions through the digital and referral routes increased to 57% in Q4 FY22 and 58% for the year.

to All resorts are certified by Bureau Veritas with highest level of Platinum certification for safety and hygiene standards.

Financial Highlights –

Standalone

Q4 FY22

Total Income at Rs 304 Cr., up by 19.4% YoY.

Resort Income at Rs 57 Cr., highest ever in fourth quarter.

EBITDA at Rs 98 Cr., up by 53.6% YoY; EBITDA Margin at 32.1%.

PBT at Rs 59 Cr., up 81.9% YoY; PBT Margin at 19.4%.

PBT without one-time impact* at Rs 33 Cr., up 36.8% YoY. PBT Margin without one- time impact* at 11.7% (up 200 bps YoY).

PAT at Rs 45 Cr., up 80.6%; PAT Margin at 14.6%.

Cash position at Rs 1,172 Cr. as on Mar’22 vs Rs 1,108 Cr., as on Dec’21.

Profit from Sale of Investment (Nreach Online Services Pvt. Ltd.) of Rs 26.3 Cr.

FY22

Total Income at Rs 1,071 Cr., up 17.8% YoY.

Resort Income at Rs 193 Cr., up 84.6% YoY.

EBITDA at Rs 345 Cr., up 20.4% YoY; EBITDA Margin at 32.2%.

PBT at Rs 204 Cr., up 20.1% YoY; PBT Margin at 19.0%.

PBT without one-time impact* at Rs 160 Cr., up 15.6% YoY. PBT Margin without one- time impact* at 15.6%.

PAT at Rs 151 Cr., up 20.3%; PAT Margin at 14.1%.

Our cash position improved by Rs 232 Cr. in FY22 and stands at Rs 1,172 Cr. as on Mar’22.

Consolided

Q4 FY22

Total Income at Rs 583 Cr., up 17.5% YoY.

EBITDA at Rs 128 Cr., up 70.6% YoY; EBITDA Margin at 22.0%.

PBT at Rs 32 Cr., an improvement of Rs 43 Cr. over Q4 FY21

PAT at Rs 16 Cr., an improvement of Rs 26 Cr. over Q4 FY21

FY22

Total Income at Rs 2,179 Cr., up 18.0% YoY

EBITDA at Rs 481 Cr., up 37.9% YoY. EBITDA Margin at 22.1%.

PBT at Rs 111 Cr., an improvement of Rs 108 Cr. over FY21.

PAT at Rs 68 Cr., highest ever since adoption of Ind AS 115 in FY19. PAT improved by Rs 82 Cr. over FY21.

Commenting on the performance, Kavinder Singh, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd. said, “Despite the Omicron wave, we have delivered a strong Q4 with the highest ever resort income, growth in margins and Profit Before Tax (PBT). At a full year level, we have delivered exceptional performance with healthy growth in member additions, occupancies, Income, PBT and cash position. Our resort count has increased to 84 and our room count crossed the 4,500 mark. This clearly demonstrates our execution excellence along with the strength and resilience of our business model.”

Commenting on European operations, he added, “Despite multiple Covid-19 waves severely impacting our European subsidiary, Holiday Club Resorts (HCR) during the year, HCR delivered close to breakeven EBITDA demonstrating the strength of its business model. In periods when restrictions were eased off, HCR recovery was strong and rapid. Domestic leisure travel remains strong and we have a positive outlook for FY23.”