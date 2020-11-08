Mahindra conducts mega delivery of 500 All-New Thars across the country

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M), part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, is conducting mega delivery of 500 All-New Thars across the country, between November 7 and November 8, 2020.

This marks the onset of auspicious Diwali festivities, as the mega delivery receives overwhelming response from across all regions. The deliveries are based on the sequence of bookings received for the variants that are available.

According to Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. “We are delighted to mark the onset of Diwali festivities by delivering 500 All-New Thars across the country. As we kickstart our deliveries, I would like to assure our customers of a timely and seamless delivery, going forward.”

The company has put in place a robust customer connect process to reach out to every customer individually and communicate their likely/exact delivery dates, thereby assuring them of their delivery schedule at every step of the waiting period.

The delivery process commenced on 1st November with Thar #1 delivery to Aakash Minda, the online auction winner. Currently Mahindra has crossed 20,000 bookings for the All-New Thar. The company had planned for a capacity of about 2,000 vehicles per month and is now getting ready to ramp it up to 3,000 by January.

Related

comments