Mahindra Commemorates its 75th Anniversary Launches the All-New Thar at Attractive Prices

Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today launched the All-New Thar, the most eagerly awaited, legendary SUV, on the very day that the Mahindra Group celebrates its 75th anniversary. In its all-new avatar the Thar will be available in two trims, namely AX & LX, with prices starting at ₹ 9.80 Lakh for AX series and ₹ 12.49 Lakh for LX series (Ex-showroom Price, All India).*

Within the All-New Thar’s classic silhouette lies its contemporary styling, a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety. It will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.

Booking for the All-New Thar open from today, October 2, 2020 and customers will have the option to book it by either logging on to https://auto.mahindra.com/buy/book-online?mgc=THRN or contacting their nearest dealerships. The All-New Thar can be booked with an initial payment of ₹. 21,000 and customers will have a plethora of options to choose from in terms of a wide range variants, colours and customization options.

Speaking at the launch of the All-New Thar, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Over the years, the Thar has been a part of Mahindra’s rich history and has found its way into the hearts of many as an object of desire. On the occasion of the Group’s 75th anniversary, we have written another chapter in its glorious history. In its all new avatar, the Thar is a notch higher in its timeless appeal, owing to its ability of being as comfortable on paved roads, as it has always been off-road. We are confident that the Thar tribe will grow stronger as a new set of customers come into its fore, in addition to the traditionalists”.

On this occasion Dr. Pawan Goenka also unveiled ‘Timeless Mahindra’ – a coffee table book that illustrates the journey of this iconic brand.

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd., “Brand Mahindra is tough, edgy, and unique and the All-New Thar is its flagship brand. It embodies the value of Exploring the Impossible with a greater level of refinement and sophistication. Since its unveil, the response has been phenomenal, clearly proving to be one of the most awaited launches this year. We believe our attractive pricing will appeal to the adventure lovers as also to the urban lifestyle seekers.”

The unveil of the All-New Thar trended nationwide amongst the top 3 with over 500K searches on August 15, 2020 (Source: https://trends.google.com/trends/trendingsearches/daily?geo=IN ). To put some numbers, the All-New Thar also saw over 15 Lakh website visitors and an overall digital reach of over 2.9 Crore.

Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy to announce the opening of bookings for this eagerly awaited, iconic SUV on the day of Mahindra Group’s 75th anniversary. The test drive for the All-New Thar will start in phases and the deliveries will commence from November 1, 2020. It has been a labour of love for everyone at Mahindra and we are confident that it will make a lasting imprint as India’s most desirable, yet affordable SUV.”

Test drives for the All-New Thar will begin in phases, starting with 18 cities from today. The company will add 100 more cities on October 10, 2020 and test drives for the rest of the county will be available from October 15, 2020. For more details and updates on test drives customers can visit https://auto.mahindra.com/test-drive?brand=thar. The deliveries for the All-New Thar will commence on November 1, 2020.

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the All-New Thar will be available in six colours, namely – Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige and Aquamarine.

Related

comments